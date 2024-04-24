Patra Chawl redevelopment case: ED attaches assets worth Rs 73.62 cr assets of Sanjay Raut's close aide

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) attached immovable properties worth Rs 73.62 crore in the Patra Chawl redevelopment case belonging to Pravin Raut, an alleged close associate of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, the agency said on Wednesday. ED's Mumbai branch attached these properties under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The attached properties consist of several land parcels of accused Pravin Raut, the close associate of Sanjay Raut, in and around Palghar, Dapoli, Raigad and Thane areas in Mumbai. This case is related to irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl Project in Mumbai's Goregaon carried out by Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd (GACPL).

The ED initiated an investigation based on the FIR registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Mumbai under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 against GACPL, Rakesh Kumar Wadhwan, Sarang Kumar Wadhwan, and others, based on a complaint filed by the Executive Engineer, MHADA, Mumbai and chargesheet dated December 11, 2020. ED said its investigation revealed that GACPL, entrusted with the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl Project for the rehabilitation of 672 tenants, has been involved in significant financial misconduct.

"A tripartite agreement was signed between MHADA and GACPL wherein the developer (GACPL) was supposed to provide flats to 672 tenants, develop flats for MHADA, and thereafter sell the remaining land area," the ED stated. However, the directors of GACPL misled MHADA and managed to sell the Floor Space Index (FSI) fraudulently to 9 developers, collecting an amount of Rs 901.79 crore (approximately) without constructing the rehabilitation portion for the 672 displaced tenants and flats for the MHADA.

The ED's investigation revealed further that a part of the Proceeds of Crime, amounting to Rs 95 crore, was diverted by Pravin Raut, Director of GACPL to his personal bank accounts. "Part of the proceeds were utilized for the acquisition of various land parcels directly from farmers or land aggregators in his name or the name of his firm Prathmesh Developers," the ED stated.

"Also, part of PoC was parked by him with associated persons and entities. Further, some properties acquired by Pravin Raut out of PoC were later gifted by him to his family members. Such identified proceeds of crime in the form of land parcels acquired from farmers, gifted properties to family members and equivalent properties of siphoned off PoC to Pravin Raut and associates, have been attached in this PAO, amounting to Rs 73.62 crore," it added. Earlier, in this case, the agency said assets worth Rs 11.15 crore belonging to Pravin Raut and Sanjay Raut were attached by ED which are found to be a part of the said Proceeds of Crime of Rs 95 crore received by Pravin Raut.

Further, assets amounting to Rs 31.50 crore of Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan, in the form of properties in Goa, were also attached by this office. Hence, ED has attached immovable properties amounting to Rs. 116.27 crore in this case so far. During the investigation, the ED said, Pravin Raut and his associate Sanjay Raut, were arrested under PMLA on February 2, 2022, and August 1, 2022, for their involvement in the money laundering offence.

Presently, both the accused are on bail granted by the Special Court under PMLA on November 9, 2022. The ED filed a Prosecution Complaint on March 31, 2022, before the Special Court for PMLA against Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan, Sarang Wadhawan, Pravin Raut and Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd. A supplementary Prosecution Complaint was also filed on September 15, 2022, before the Special Court under PMLA against Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan, Sarang Wadhawan, Pravin Raut, Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd and Sanjay Raut.

The Special PMLA Court has taken cognisance of the same. (ANI)

