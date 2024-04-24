Left Menu

Grew Energy wins a contract to provide 200 MW of solar panels for Solar Energy Corporation of India's auction. The modules will be delivered within nine months, establishing a standard rate of Rs 22.66 per Watt peak for future auctions. Grew aims to contribute to India's renewable energy goals with its solar solutions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 19:32 IST
Leading renewable energy player, Grew Energy, secures major contract to provide 200 MW solar equipment
Grew Energy on Wednesday said it has bagged an order to supply 200 MW of solar modules.

The company has secured the project under an auction process conducted by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), it said in a statement.

''Grew Energy secures 200 MW of SECI's 400 MW solar PV module auction. Grew amongst the 3 MNRE approved manufacturers to win the mandate to manufacture, test, package, forward, supply and transport the solar PV module,'' the company said in the statement.

The delivery of solar modules and its spare parts have to be completed spanning over a nine-month duration.

''We are equipped with the technology and have the bandwidth to contribute to multiple solar products across the country,'' Vinay Thadani, CEO and Director of Grew Energy, said in the statement.

The evaluated bid price is finalised at Rs 22.66 per Watt peak (Wp) for all three bidders creating a standardised rate for the supply of modules and also establishing preference for the upcoming subsequent auctions.

Founded in 2022, Grew aims to propel the progression of India's vision to become the next renewable energy giant with its innovative solar solutions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

