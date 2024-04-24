"There is no threat to Constitution," says Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Wednesday denied the charge that there is a threat to the Constitution and accused the Congress of misleading the people. She also expressed confidence that the BJP will win all the 25 seats in the Rajasthan in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In an interview with ANI, Kumari said, "I don't understand why they (Congress) want to get people's properties investigated. What is their intention behind this? It is clearly visible that there is some kind of conspiracy in it and their intentions are not clear." "Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has clearly said that neither reservation will be removed nor there is any threat to the Constitution. I don't think anyone need to say anything more than this," Kumari assured.

She apprehended that the Congress will without any doubt tinker with the Constitution (In case the party is voted to power after the 2024 general elections) "Congress has no issues, no agenda, and that is why they are saying wrong things and trying to mislead people. I feel that these (Congress) people will definitely tamper with the Constitution...,"Diya Kumari said.

She also highlighted the achivements of the BJP government in the last ten years and hailed the leadership of the PM Modi. "...The work that Modi ji has done in these 10 years, the changes that he has brought in our country, the public has seen it, the public has felt it...many such important decisions have been taken. All this has happened because of the willpower of the Modi government, after seeing all this the public knows who is taking them forward and securing the future of our country...," Kumari added.

She also questioned who is there PM candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "BJP will win all 25 seats of Rajasthan by a huge margin. People have faith in Modi's guarantee and work. For the first time, our country has got such a visionary leader. I want to ask them (Congress) who is their PM candidate?...," Kumari told ANI

Voting for Lok Sabha polls in Rajasthan is being held in two phases. Polling for 12 seats was held in the first phase on April 19 and voting for the remaining 13 seats will be contested in the second phase on April 26.The counting and results will be declared on June 4.

In 2019, the BJP registered a sweeping victory, winning 24 out of 25 seats. Rashtriya Loktrantrik Party's Hanuman Beniwal also won a seat. The first phase of voting for 102 parliamentary constituencies spread over 21 states and Union Territories was held on Friday with a voter turnout of nearly 64 per cent. (ANI)

