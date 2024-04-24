Left Menu

Ukraine expects power imports to rise 50% on Wednesday

Ukraine's energy ministry said it may increase imports to 13,764 megawatt hours (Mwh) on Wednesday, from 9,298 Mwh on Tuesday and 7,858 Mwh on Monday. Ukraine plans to receive power from Romania, Slovakia and Poland. The ministry said it expected no power exports.

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 20:48 IST
Ukraine, whose energy infrastructure has come under constant Russian missile and drone attacks, plans to increase electricity imports by about 50% on Wednesday amid cold and mostly cloudy and windless weather.

The country sharply increased electricity imports and halted exports after a series of Russian attacks on its energy system in late March and in April. Ukraine's energy ministry said it may increase imports to 13,764 megawatt hours (Mwh) on Wednesday, from 9,298 Mwh on Tuesday and 7,858 Mwh on Monday. Ukraine plans to receive power from Romania, Slovakia and Poland.

The ministry said it expected no power exports. National power grid operator Ukrenergo said in a separate statement that it would restrict electricity supplies to business consumers in the evening during peak consumption.

Restrictions would be imposed in all Ukrainian regions, Ukrenergo said, adding that power to critical infrastructure facilities and defence enterprises would not be curbed.

