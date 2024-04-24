"She is ignorant, befooling people": Himachal minister slams Kangana Ranaut

Himachal Pradesh Horticulture and Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi slammed actor-turned politican Kangana Ranaut for "comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Lord Vishnu", saying that Kangana is ignorant and befooling the people. Ranaut is the BJP's candidate from the Mandi Parliamentary Constituency for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"I don't want to make personal attacks, people should see the democracy. We don't have any objections for Kangana ji getting awards in her profession. She is comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji with Lord Vishnu or Lord Ram and saying that India got independence after 2014 (When Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister). She is ignorant and befooling people," said the Congress leader," Negi told ANI. "If we listen to this (her statements) without saying anything, we shall also be considered (fools). People are not going to tolerate," Negi said.

He claimed that the Congress manfiesto talks about the economic justice. "The Congress manifesto is liked by people and the BJP is jealous of it. We are talking about Economic justice. PM Modi says 80 crore people get free ration and they are dependent on it, it indicates that India is below Pakistan and Bangladesh (in terms of food security)," the minister said.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut held a roadshow in Barmer, Rajasthan today. Speaking to ANI, she said, "We have organised a huge roadshow in support of BJP candidate from Barmer, Kailash Choudhary. You can see the enthusiasm of people here. There is only one slogan 'Har Har Modi, Har Ghar Modi'..."

The Mandi Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls on June 1, in the seventh phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Himachal Pradesh has four Lok Sabha seats: Hamirpur, Mandi, Shimla, and Kangra. The BJP had won all four seats in 2019. The elections to the four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh and by-polls to the six assembly constituencies that fell vacant with the disqualification of six rebel Congress MLAs will be held on June 1. (ANI)

