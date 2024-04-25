Left Menu

"He was attacked while going towards car...": murdered JDU leader Saurabh Kumar's brother

Sameer Kumar, brother of Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Saurabh Kumar who was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Patna, on Thursday said that his brother was attacked while he was going towards his car after attending a family function.

ANI | Updated: 25-04-2024 14:04 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 14:04 IST
"He was attacked while going towards car...": murdered JDU leader Saurabh Kumar's brother
Sameer Kumar, brother of murdered JDU leader Saurabh Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sameer Kumar, brother of Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Saurabh Kumar who was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Patna, on Thursday said that his brother was attacked while he was going towards his car after attending a family function. "He went to a family function. His car was parked 50 meters away from the reception venue. When he was going towards his car, he was attacked on the way," Sameer Kumar said.

"He had no enemies. I cannot say anything about a political conspiracy because I am not in politics," he added. Saurabh Kumar was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Patna on Wednesday night, police said.

Meanwhile, JDU leader Abhishek Jha said that the incident was extremely unfortunate and condemnable. "Our condolences to the bereaved family. A police team has been deployed at his house and an investigation is going on. Whoever is behind the crime will be severely punished... The police and our government take every such incident as a challenge. Organised crime does not exist in Bihar anymore. The background story and the intent behind this will be revealed after the investigation," Abhishek Jha told ANI.

According to the police, Saurabh Kumar was returning from a wedding reception function when the attack was carried out. One person who accompanied the JDU leader was also injured in the incident. "Saurabh Kumar came with his friends to attend a reception function. While returning he was shot by unidentified assailants who were on a motorcycle. Then he was taken to hospital and one other person named Munmun Kumar also sustained injuries. They were taken to Kankarbagh Uma Hospital, however, by then Saurabh Kumar died. We are examining the matter," SDPO Masaurhi, Kanhaiya Singh said.

Police officials said that a search for the unidentified assailants is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

Global
2
Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus presence; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus...

 Global
4
Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technologies

Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technolog...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024