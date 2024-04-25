"He was attacked while going towards car...": murdered JDU leader Saurabh Kumar's brother

Sameer Kumar, brother of Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Saurabh Kumar who was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Patna, on Thursday said that his brother was attacked while he was going towards his car after attending a family function. "He went to a family function. His car was parked 50 meters away from the reception venue. When he was going towards his car, he was attacked on the way," Sameer Kumar said.

"He had no enemies. I cannot say anything about a political conspiracy because I am not in politics," he added. Saurabh Kumar was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Patna on Wednesday night, police said.

Meanwhile, JDU leader Abhishek Jha said that the incident was extremely unfortunate and condemnable. "Our condolences to the bereaved family. A police team has been deployed at his house and an investigation is going on. Whoever is behind the crime will be severely punished... The police and our government take every such incident as a challenge. Organised crime does not exist in Bihar anymore. The background story and the intent behind this will be revealed after the investigation," Abhishek Jha told ANI.

According to the police, Saurabh Kumar was returning from a wedding reception function when the attack was carried out. One person who accompanied the JDU leader was also injured in the incident. "Saurabh Kumar came with his friends to attend a reception function. While returning he was shot by unidentified assailants who were on a motorcycle. Then he was taken to hospital and one other person named Munmun Kumar also sustained injuries. They were taken to Kankarbagh Uma Hospital, however, by then Saurabh Kumar died. We are examining the matter," SDPO Masaurhi, Kanhaiya Singh said.

Police officials said that a search for the unidentified assailants is underway. (ANI)

