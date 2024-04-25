Left Menu

Delhi: Fire breaks out in plastic pipes at Delhi Jal Board office in Jamia area

A fire broke out in plastic pipes at the Delhi Jal Board office in the Jamia area of Delhi on Thursday, said the Delhi Fire Service.

ANI | Updated: 25-04-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 14:56 IST
Delhi: Fire breaks out in plastic pipes at Delhi Jal Board office in Jamia area
Smoke from the fire at a PVC pipe factory in Jamia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in plastic pipes at the Delhi Jal Board office in the Jamia area of the national capital on Thursday, said the Delhi Fire Service. Thick plumes of smoke was seen billowing from the factory.

Six fire tenders were present at the spot to douse the blaze. Firefighting operations are underway The cause of the fire or the extent of the damage caused by it was not known immediately.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

Global
2
Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus presence; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus...

 Global
4
Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technologies

Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technolog...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024