Lupin Secures USFDA Approval for Generic Eye Treatment Medication

Lupin received FDA approval to market a generic medication to treat eye conditions, a generic equivalent to Bausch & Lomb's Lotemax. The generic product, Etabonate Ophthalmic Suspension, is indicated for temporary relief of seasonal allergic conjunctivitis and had estimated annual sales of USD 59 million in the US, according to IQVIA MAT data.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 20:38 IST
Representative Picture Image Credit: lupin.com
  • India

Drug maker Lupin on Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic medication to treat certain eye conditions.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Etabonate Ophthalmic Suspension, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a statement.

The company's product is the generic equivalent of Bausch & Lomb Inc's Lotemax ophthalmic suspension (0.5 per cent), it added.

Loteprednol Etabonate ophthalmic suspension, 0.5 per cent, is indicated for temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of seasonal allergic conjunctivitis.

As per the IQVIA MAT data, the product had estimated annual sales of USD 59 million in the US.

