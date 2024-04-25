Lupin Secures USFDA Approval for Generic Eye Treatment Medication

Drug maker Lupin on Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic medication to treat certain eye conditions.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Etabonate Ophthalmic Suspension, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a statement.

The company's product is the generic equivalent of Bausch & Lomb Inc's Lotemax ophthalmic suspension (0.5 per cent), it added.

Loteprednol Etabonate ophthalmic suspension, 0.5 per cent, is indicated for temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of seasonal allergic conjunctivitis.

As per the IQVIA MAT data, the product had estimated annual sales of USD 59 million in the US.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)