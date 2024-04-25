Russia's gasoline and diesel production stable in April, government says
Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 23:20 IST
Gasoline and diesel fuel production in Russia stabilised in April, the Russian government said on Thursday citing Energy Ministry data.
According to the report, fuel supplies to the domestic market exceeded last year's volumes in April.
