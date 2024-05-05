Left Menu

Chennai Super Kings Dominate Punjab Kings, Securing 28-Run Victory in IPL Clash

Chasing a modest 168, PBKS faltered from the word go with only Prabhsimran Singh (30) and Shashank Singh (27) making significant contributions with the bat before being restricted to 139 for 9 in 20 overs. Besides Jadeja, Simarjeet Singh (2/16) and Tushar Deshpande (2/35) picked up two wickets each for CSK.

PTI | Dharamsala | Updated: 05-05-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 19:19 IST
Ravindra Jadeja produced an all-round effort to help Chennai Super Kings beat Punjab Kings by 28 runs in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday. Sent into bat, Jadeja made 43 runs off 26 balls and then picked up 3 for 20 to ensure a win for CSK. Chasing a modest 168, PBKS faltered from the word go with only Prabhsimran Singh (30) and Shashank Singh (27) making significant contributions with the bat before being restricted to 139 for 9 in 20 overs.

Besides Jadeja, Simarjeet Singh (2/16) and Tushar Deshpande (2/35) picked up two wickets each for CSK. Earlier, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar and pacer Harshal Patel picked up three wickets apiece as PBKS dished out a disciplined bowling effort to restrict CSK to 167 for nine. Jadeja, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (32) and Daryl Mitchell (30) got starts for CSK but failed to transform their knocks into big scores.

Chahar (3/23) and Harshal (3/24) stood out with the ball for PBKS, while stand-in captain Sam Curran (1/34) and Arshdeep Singh (2/42) also registered their names in the wicket-takers list.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 167 for 9 in 20 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 43; Rahul Chahar 3/23, Harshal Patel 3/24). Punjab Kings: 139 for 9 in 20 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 30, Shashank Singh 27; Ravindra Jadeja 3/20).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

