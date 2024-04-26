NIA chargesheet 14th accused in Coimbatore car bomb blast case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday chargesheeted another accused in the 2022 ISIS-inspired Coimbatore car bomb blast case. According to the NIA, "Thaha Naseer is the 14th accused to be charge-sheeted in the case under relevant sections of IPC, Explosive Substances Act, and UA(P)A." NIA on Friday filed its third Supplementary Chargesheet in the case, relating to an explosion in front of the heritage Arulmigu Kottai Sangameshwarar Thirukovil Temple at Eswaran Kovil Street in Ukkadam, Coimbatore. The blast was triggered on October 23, 2022, by a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED), driven by accused Jamesha Mubeen, who was killed in the blast. The explosion was aimed at avenging the alleged incarceration of Mohammed Azaruddin in prison. Azaruddin was arrested in 2019 for propagating ISIS ideology and had abetted his associates and hatched the conspiracy to target Kafirs (non-believers of Islam) while inside the prison, NIA stated. NIA investigations have revealed that Thaha Naseer was a close associate of Jamesha Mubeen and Umar Faaruq, the Amir or leader of the terror attack.

"Umar Faaruq had recruited like-minded individuals, including the deceased accused Jamesha Mubeen, along with Mohammed Thoufeek and Thaha Naseer. He had gathered the recruits in a secluded region, Jalakumadavu alias Jothimadavu, in the core forest zone of Sathyamangalam Reserve Forest, Erode District and planted an ISIS flag in the region and declared it as their province. The recruits were provided jungle training by Umar, who had also assigned roles to the accused persons for carrying out the blast," it added. As per NIA investigations, Mohammed Thoufeek and Thaha Naseer had visited the house of Jamesha Mubeen a week before the blast and had planned to use the explosives to carry out a series of terror attacks. The larger aim of the conspiracy was to wage war against the Government of India by targeting its various branches, i.e., general administration, police, judiciary, etc., and also to target and kill Indians in order to destabilize the country and create communal disharmony, it added. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

