Death toll from drone attack on northern Iraq’s Khor Mor gas field rises to 4, advisor to Iraqi Kurdish PM says

(Updates death toll in paragraphs 1, 3) BAGHDAD, April 26 (Reuters) - The death toll from a drone attack targeting the Khor Mor gas field in Iraq's Kurdistan region on Friday rose to four expatriate workers, an advisor to the Iraqi Kurdish Prime Minister told Reuters. No group has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

Updated: 27-04-2024 01:19 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 01:17 IST
File Photo
The death toll from a drone attack targeting the Khor Mor gas field in Iraq's Kurdistan region on Friday rose to four expatriate workers, an advisor to the Iraqi Kurdish Prime Minister told Reuters. Production has also been suspended, the advisor to the Iraqi Kurdish Prime Minister and a senior Kurdish politician said.

The four expatriate workers killed in the attack were from Yemen, a statement from the Kurdish Regional Government said. The drone attack on the Khor Mor gas field halted gas supplies to power plants resulting to a reduction of approximately 2,500 MW of electricity, a statement from Kurdistan's electricity ministry said, indicating that operations at the field were suspended.

The Pearl Consortium, United Arab Emirates energy firm Dana Gas (DANA.AD), and its affiliate, Crescent Petroleum, have the rights to exploit Khor Mor and Chemchemal, two of Iraq's biggest gas fields. No group has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

