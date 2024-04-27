Left Menu

Lok Sabha polls: Voting delayed in some constituencies of Kerala due to extreme heat

Voting lasted till 10 pm in some booths of Vadakara constituency. Voting was delayed in some booths of Vadakara, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani and Alathur constituencies.

Due to extreme heat, people turned up in large numbers towards the closing hours in Kerala. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a heatwave in Palakkad district earlier.

In some constituencies, the voters also had to wait for hours in the queue due to technical reasons. Voters alleged that the lack of experience of polling staff in certain booths was the reason for the delay. Voting lasted till 10 pm in some booths of Vadakara constituency. Voting was delayed in some booths of Vadakara, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani and Alathur constituencies.

The election commission has informed that till 8.15 pm 70.35 per cent of voters have exercised their voting rights. Out of 2,77,49,159 voters, 1,95,22259 had cast their vote.

The second phase has 88 Lok Sabha constituencies, including all 20 seats in Kerala, 14 in Karnataka, 13 in Rajasthan, eight in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, five each in Assam and Bihar, six in Madhya Pradesh, three each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and one each in Tripura, Manipur and Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) won 19 out of 20 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Kerala.

While the Congress won 15 seats, its allies Indian Union Muslim League, won two seats, the Revolutionary Socialist Party won one, and the Kerala Congress (M) won one seat. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) won only one seat. The first phase of voting for the seven-phased Lok Sabha election was held on April 19 in 102 constituencies across 21 states and UTs with over 62 per cent voter turnout. The third phase election will be held on May 7. (ANI)

