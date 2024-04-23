Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: Police recover cash worth Rs 1.3 crore, jewellery in Mandsaur

The recovery of cash came days ahead of the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections going to be held on April 26 and after the first round of polling for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 23-04-2024 08:26 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 08:26 IST
The investigation is underway, police said. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Police recovered cash worth around Rs 1.3 crore and four kilograms of silver in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur, officials said. The official further added that the cash and the jewellery were recovered from a car that was spotted on the national highway on Monday evening.

Nai Abadi Police Station in-charge Varun Tiwari told ANI, "A car was spotted on the national highway 47 in the evening. There were three passengers, two males and a female...We recovered around Rs 1.3 crore in cash and 4 kg of silver...The investigation is underway..." The recovery of cash came days ahead of the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections going to be held on April 26 and after the first round of polling for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Friday.

Madhya Pradesh recorded a 67.08 per cent voter turnout in the first phase of polling for six parliamentary seats in the state, according to the Election Commission. The polling for the six parliamentary seats--Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat, and Chhindwara--was held on Friday.

Of the six seats that went to polls on the day, Chhindwara topped the charts in terms of voter turnout with 79.18 per cent, followed by Balaghat at 73.18 per cent, Mandla at 72.49 per cent, Shahdol at 63.73 per cent, Jabalpur at 60.52 per cent, and Sidhi at 55.19 per cent in the first phase, according to the Election Commission. Polling for the Lok Sabha in Madhya Pradesh will be conducted in four phases, with the next three phases of voting scheduled for April 26, May 7 and May 13. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, making it the sixth-largest state in terms of members it sends to the Lower House. Of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved. (ANI)

