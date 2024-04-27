Left Menu

Setback for Dhananjay Singh as Allahabad High Court refuses to postpone the seven-year sentence

Former MP and muscleman Dhananjay Singh has received a setback from Allahabad High Court as the court has refused to postpone the seven-year sentence given to Dhananjay Singh by Jaunpur Special Court in the kidnapping case of Namami Gange Project Manager, Abhinav Singhal. The gangster-turned-politician will also not be able to contest elections.

Former MP Dhananjay Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former MP and muscleman Dhananjay Singh has received a setback from Allahabad High Court as the court has refused to postpone the seven-year sentence given to Dhananjay Singh by Jaunpur Special Court in the kidnapping case of Namami Gange Project Manager, Abhinav Singhal. Due to the non-stay of sentence, Dhananjay Singh will not be able to contest the Lok Sabha elections. He has been sentenced to 7 years in prison for demanding extortion. He was lodged in Jaunpur jail since the announcement of the sentence. He was transferred to Bareilly jail on Saturday.

However, the court has accepted the application of former MP Dhananjay Singh to release him on bail in this case. Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh gave this order on Saturday. Earlier on Saturday, at 8 am, Dhananjay Singh was shifted from Jaunpur district jail to Bareilly jail. Singh had been lodged in Jaunpur district jail since March 6.

It is interesting to note that Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), in its list of candidates, chose Shrikala Singh, wife of Dhananjay Singh, to run for the elections from the Jaunpur constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Jaunpur seat went to Bahujan Samaj Party. BSP candidate Shyam Singh Yadav, who contested the election under the SP-BSP alliance, had won this seat.

Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Kripa Shankar Singh, who was active in Maharashtra politics, from Jaunpur. At the same time, Samajwadi Party has made the contest exciting by fielding Babu Singh Kushwaha. Meanwhile, BJP leader Nand Gopal Nandi has said that the governments of the country and the state are working on the policy of zero tolerance against crime and criminals. He said, "Action has been taken against the criminals without looking at caste and religion, whether it is Dhananjay Singh or anyone else..."

A two-time MLA, Singh had won the Jaunpur Lok Sabha seat in 2009 on a BSP ticket. (ANI)

