EC directs repolling on one booth in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar on April 29

The Election Commission has directed to conduct repoll in one polling station in the Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka on April 29. The ECI directed the repoll after polling booth 146 in Indiganatta village of Chamarajanagar Loksabha constituency was vandalized by the villagers who had boycotted voting.

This comes a day after voting was held in 14 out of 28 seats in Karnataka on Friday. The EC declared the poll conducted on April 26 at the polling station 146 as "void" under sections 58 (2) and 58 A (2) of the Representation of People Act, 1951 after taking all material circumstances into account.

In an order issued on Saturday, the EC stated, "On the basis of reports submitted by the Returning Officer and General Observer for 22-Chamrajanagar Parliamentary Constituency and after taking all material circumstances into account, the Commission hereby declares under Sections 58 (2) and 58 A (2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 that the poll taken on April 26, 2024 at Polling Station no 146, Govt Lower Primary School, Indiganatha, 221-Hanur Assembly Constituency of 21-Chamarajanagar Parliamentary Constituency, falling under Chamarajanagar District, to be void." "And appoints April 29, 2024 as the date and fixes the hours from 7 am to 6 pm for taking a fresh poll at the said polling station in accordance with the Commission's instructions contained in Chapter 13 of Hand Book for Returning Officers, 2023," it added.

The polling in the second phase of the parliamentary elections simultaneously across 88 constituencies recorded an approximate voter turnout of 60.96 per cent as of 7 pm on Friday, according to the EC. With the conclusion of phase 2, voting has been completed in 14 states/UTs for the general elections 2024.

The third phase is scheduled for May 7 which will witness polling in 94 constituencies across 12 states/UTs. The results will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)