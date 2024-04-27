Left Menu

Punjab: BJP candidate in Gurdaspur faces farmers' ire for second time

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-04-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 19:44 IST
A group of farmers on Saturday protested against BJP candidate Dinesh Babbu in Punjab's Gurdaspur when he was campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls.

This is the second time that Babbu, BJP's Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat nominee, has faced a protest by farmers. He had also faced the farmers' wrath in Batala on April 21.

On Saturday, the farmers, carrying black flags, posed several questions to Babbu when he was canvassing in Gurdaspur's Sathiali village.

One of the protesters slammed the BJP-led central government for not letting protesting farmers to march to Delhi and using ''force'' against them.

The protesters also condemned the government for not giving farmers a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) on all crops.

They said they will continue to protest against the BJP candidates.

The BJP candidates and leaders have been facing protests from farmers during poll campaigning.

BJP's Faridkot candidate Hans Raj Hans, Amritsar candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur have witnessed the farmers' anger.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has already said that it will oppose the BJP and ask people to ''punish'' the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Farmers owing allegiance to various farm outfits are upset with the BJP-led central government for not accepting their demands including the legal guarantee of MSP and a farm loan waiver.

The SKM (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers to press the government to accept their demands.

The farmers have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13, when their march was stopped by the security forces.

Polling for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.

