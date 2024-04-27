Left Menu

90 pc of election-related complaints from Himachal disposed of since Model Code of Conduct came into force

Maneesh Garg, Chief Electoral Officer, Himachal Pradesh said that as many as 813 complaints and grievances were received in the Election Department since the announcement of General Elections and imposition of Model Code of Conduct in the State on 16 March.

ANI | Updated: 27-04-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 22:47 IST
Maneesh Garg, Chief Electoral Officer, Himachal Pradesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg said that as many as 813 complaints and grievances were received in the Election Department since the announcement of General Elections and imposition of Model Code of Conduct in the State on March 16. Providing details, he said that 485 complaints were received through the National Grievances Service Portal (NGSP)/call centres on toll free number 1800-332-1950 at State and District contact centres.

Apart from this, 241 complaints were received through the State and district Model Code of Conduct (MCC) Nodal Officers and 87 complaints have been uploaded on the C-Vigil Portal. Further stating, the CEO said that out of 485 complaints received through the call centres, 461 have been disposed of and 24 are pending for disposal in which action is being taken as per the norms. Similarly, 241 Complaints were received through MCC nodal officers at the State and District level out of which 176 have been disposed of and 65 complaints are pending due to want of reports from respective departments and field offices where inquiries were underway.

In C-VIGIL portal, 87 complaints have been received out of which 44 complaints have been dropped as these have been found either fake or are test cases filed by the stakeholders to check the portal, and action has been taken on the remaining 43 complaints within 100 minutes. The Election department has thus disposed of 90 percent of complaints received through various mediums and available channels with the public for lodging their grievances from different corners of the State.

He said that as per the direction of the ECI, the C- VIGIL complaints were being settled within hundred minutes after receiving the same. The highest number of C-VIGIL complaints has been received in district Una whereas there were no such complaints from the districts Kinnaur, Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti. He stated that the maximum number of complaints were reported against displaying of posters and banners without permission, campaigning beyond permitted hours, general conduct of officials etc. (ANI)

