Zelenskiy says Russia targeted gas facilities that secure EU supply

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said a Russian attack on his country's energy sector with 34 missiles of various types on Saturday had targeted gas facilities important for supply to the European Union.

"The main target was the energy sector, various facilities in the industry, both electricity and gas transit facilities," he said in his nightly video address. "In particular, those gas facilities that are crucial to ensuring safe delivery to the European Union."

