Kremlin refers questions on accusations of Russia using North Korean missiles to military
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-05-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 14:37 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov referred questions regarding Western accusations of Russia using North Korean missiles to the defence ministry.
The U.S. and others have accused North Korea of transferring weapons to Russia for use against Ukraine, which it invaded in February 2022. Both Moscow and Pyongyang have denied the accusations, but vowed last year to deepen military relations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Zelenskiy urges speedy passage of Ukraine aid in US Senate, transfer of weapons
Zelenskiy urges speedy passage of Ukraine aid in US Senate, transfer of weapons
Zelenskiy urges speedy passage of Ukraine aid in US Senate, transfer of weapons
Explosive weapons responsible for nearly half of children killed in 24 conflict zones
Russia will analyse any move by Poland to host U.S. nuclear weapons, Kremlin says