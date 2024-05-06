Left Menu

Kremlin refers questions on accusations of Russia using North Korean missiles to military

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-05-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 14:37 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov referred questions regarding Western accusations of Russia using North Korean missiles to the defence ministry.

The U.S. and others have accused North Korea of transferring weapons to Russia for use against Ukraine, which it invaded in February 2022. Both Moscow and Pyongyang have denied the accusations, but vowed last year to deepen military relations.

