Left Menu

Asset managers seek regulatory nod to launch special opportunities funds

Asset management firms are launching Special Opportunities Funds that invest in unique market situations, such as company restructuring, regulatory changes, or economic challenges. These funds aim to capitalize on mispriced stocks and offer diversification from traditional fund categories. While previously limited to Alternative Investment Funds, they are now available as mutual funds, appealing to a broader investor base. Special Opportunities Funds often deviate from benchmark indexes and are suitable for long-term investors who understand volatility.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2024 11:49 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 11:49 IST
Asset managers seek regulatory nod to launch special opportunities funds
  • Country:
  • India

Asset management firms are showing enthusiasm for special opportunities funds, with three such firms submitting draft papers with markets regulator Sebi to float schemes based on this theme recently.

During March-April, three Asset management companies (AMCs) -- WhiteOak Capital, Kotak Mahindra and Samco -- filed draft papers for the Special Opportunities Fund or Special Situation Fund, data with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed.

At present, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Axis MF are the fund houses that offer special situation funds.

Special Opportunities Funds are mutual fund schemes that intend to take advantage of the opportunities created by special situations in the market. These situations are unique situations, opportunities or challenges faced by a company, sector, or economy as whole.

Feroze Azeez, Deputy CEO, Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, said special situation funds aim to invest in stocks that are mispriced, often due to companies facing unique circumstances such as regulatory or policy changes, management restructuring such as merger or amalgamation, technological disruptions, or temporary challenges in their operating environments.

While these funds were previously categorized under Category I of Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), mutual funds are now exploring them to appeal to a broader investor base.

''Most diversified categories have already been explored by mutual fund houses, limiting their ability to introduce new funds within those categories. Thematic investing offers a space for AMCs to explore and experiment with new themes, introducing fresh funds,'' Azeez said.

Manuj Jain, Co-Head Product Strategy, WhiteOak Capital AMC, said that the top 10 holdings of special situations funds usually vary significantly from the benchmark index and flexi cap funds.

Special Opportunities Funds are particularly suited for long-term investors. The risk-reward profile makes these funds an attractive option for those who understand and are comfortable with the potential volatility, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

 United States
2
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
3
Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excellence in Enterprise IT

Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excell...

 India
4
Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024