Heat wave in Bihar prompts people to take precautionary measures

With the soaring temperature, people across different states are resorting to various ways to cope and stay safe from the heat. Similarly in Bihar, where the temperature has crossed 40 degrees Celsius, people in Patna are using numerous ways to keep themselves cool.

Visuals from Patna show people gathering at juice stalls, and shades to tackle the summer waves, while many keeping indoors to dodge the the scorching sun. Meanwhile, locals and commuters on the streets of Patna are resorting to ways like wearing scarves, helmets to cover their heads to avoid the sizzling weather.

Also, it has come to the fore that the sales of cool beverages have gone high due to the heat. This comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that in Patna, the minimum temperature recorded on April 28 was 28.0 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature recorded on April 27 was 42.0 degrees Celsius.

Speaking to ANI, Davesh Kumar, a resident of Patna suggested drinking as much fluid as possible to cope with the heat wave. "The only solution for the heat we have is to drink as much fluid as possible and try to stay at home. If you can work from home, do that, and avoid eating food from outside. That's how you can manage the heat, in my opinion. I drink juice and in the morning I drink a glass of sattu, which is like Horlicks for us. So, just take as much fluid as you can and eat simple food as much as possible during this heat, it's better that way," Davesh Kumar said on Sunday.

A resident of Patna, Vaibhavi Arya (a small girl) said, "In the heat, I drink juice and I'm also drinking coconut water. I also want to say that it is very hot right now, so don't go out without any important reason. I try to stay indoors as much as possible." Vaibhavi Arya, a young resident of Patna, said, "Maintain a healthy diet, keep eating fruits, and pay attention to your diet. I appeal to everyone to eat fruits and not to go outside unnecessarily."

Aman Raj, another Patna resident, emphasized the importance of a healthy diet during the heatwave. "Before going anywhere in the morning, drink sattu water or coconut water. Wear cotton clothes, and drink water before going out. Eat plenty of onions and drink sattu. Overall, always keep yourself hydrated," Raj said.

Archana, another local resident, recommended remedies like sattu water and coconut water to combat the heat. "We don't leave the house unless it's necessary. Before leaving, we drink mango water, and coconut water, or eat watermelon, which helps protect against heat stroke, and we also keep the kids at home as much as possible. If we do have to go out, we wait until 5 or 6 p.m. When you do go outside, cover yourself with a hat or a scarf to avoid direct sunlight," Archana said.

Earlier, The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in many pockets of Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, in isolated pockets of Sub Himalayan West Bengal, few pockets of north Odisha, in East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Kerala for April 27 to 28. IMD, in a post of X on Friday said, "Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions very likely in many pockets of Gangetic West Bengal, in isolated pockets of Sub Himalayan West Bengal, few pockets of north Odisha and heat wave conditions very likely in East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe and interior Karnataka for April 27 and April 28." (ANI)

