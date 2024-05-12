BJP Veteran Subhash Barala: PM Modi to Attend 3-4 Election Rallies in Haryana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three to four election rallies in Haryana, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Subhash Barala said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters in Panchkula, Barala said Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders of the BJP will also campaign in the state for the Lok Sabha polls.

Barala said PM Modi will address three-four rallies in the state, however, the date and time have not been decided yet.

He said Shah will hold rallies in Gurugram on May 16 and in Karnal and Rohtak on May 17.

From Gurugram, Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh is seeking re-election and is, among others, pitted against Congress' Raj Babbar, while former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar is taking on Haryana Youth Congress chief Divyanshu Budhiraja in Karnal.

BJP's Arvind Sharma is seeking re-election from Rohtak and is contesting against Congress' Deepender Singh Hooda.

Barala, convenor of the Lok Sabha election management committee for Haryana, said the BJP's election campaign is going on in full swing and rallies of senior leaders have been scheduled to give more momentum to the campaign.

He said the atmosphere in the country and the state is in favour of the party and the BJP-led government will return to power at the Centre with an overwhelming majority.

Voting for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth of the seven-phase general elections on May 25.

