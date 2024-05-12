Left Menu

Rajasthan Police Bust Mumbai-Operated Drug Factory, Seize Mephedrone Worth Rs 107 Crore

The Mumbai police on Sunday busted a drug-making unit in Rajasthans Jodhpur and seized mephedrone worth Rs 107 crore, an official said.According to the Sakinaka police official, they caught two persons with mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant, worth over Rs 3 crore in Mumbai in December last year. Besides mephedrone worth Rs 107 crore, raw materials used to make the drug were also seized from the factory, the official said.

Rajasthan Police Bust Mumbai-Operated Drug Factory, Seize Mephedrone Worth Rs 107 Crore
The Mumbai police on Sunday busted a drug-making unit in Rajasthan's Jodhpur and seized mephedrone worth Rs 107 crore, an official said.

According to the Sakinaka police official, they caught two persons with mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant, worth over Rs 3 crore in Mumbai in December last year. Subsequent investigation showed that the duo had got the banned substance from a person running a drug manufacturing unit in Jodhpur. The police raided the premises owned by the man in Jodhpur and found that he was producing drugs from there. Besides mephedrone worth Rs 107 crore, raw materials used to make the drug were also seized from the factory, the official said. The raw materials had been hidden in a godown, the official said. All three persons have been booked under the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said, adding that further investigations are underway.

