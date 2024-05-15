Left Menu

Delhi Court Extends Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody in Excise Case Till May 30

AAP leader Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended to May 30 in excise scam case. A Delhi court has fixed May 30 for further arguments on framing charges. Sisodia and other accused in custody appeared via video-conferencing. The court also dismissed Sisodia's bail pleas in CBI and ED cases on April 30.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2024 13:47 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 13:47 IST
A Delhi court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia till May 30 in a corruption case related to an alleged excise scam.

Special judge for CBI and ED Kaveri Baweja also fixed May 30 for further arguments on framing of charges in the case.

The judge noted that an application for postponement of arguments on the charge is pending before the high court.

Sisodia and other accused persons in custody were produced before the court through video-conferencing from prison.

The court had on April 30 dismissed the bail pleas of Sisodia in corruption and money laundering cases, lodged by the CBI and the ED in relation to the alleged scam.

The court had reserved the order after hearing arguments from the CBI and ED as well as the counsel appearing for Sisodia.

