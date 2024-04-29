Left Menu

5 killed after car rams into parked vehicle in Chhattisgarh's Bemetar

In a tragic incident, five people have been killed after a car rammed into a parked vehicle in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara, police said.

ANI | Updated: 29-04-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 09:54 IST
5 killed after car rams into parked vehicle in Chhattisgarh's Bemetar
5 killed after car rams into parked vehicle in Chhattisgarh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, five people have been killed after a car rammed into a parked vehicle in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara, police said. The accident took place on Sunday night.

According to the police, all the people are residents of village Patharra. Ranveer Sharma, Collector Bemetara further informed that the injured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024