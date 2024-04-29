5 killed after car rams into parked vehicle in Chhattisgarh's Bemetar

In a tragic incident, five people have been killed after a car rammed into a parked vehicle in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara, police said. The accident took place on Sunday night.

According to the police, all the people are residents of village Patharra. Ranveer Sharma, Collector Bemetara further informed that the injured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

