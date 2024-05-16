Left Menu

TSMC says no damage to its Arizona facilities after incident

Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC said on Thursday there was no damage to its facilities after an incident at its Arizona factory construction site where a waste disposal truck driver was transported to hospital. Firefighters responded to a reported explosion on Wednesday afternoon at the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company plant in Phoenix, the Arizona Republic reported, citing the local fire department.

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2024 08:14 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 08:14 IST
Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC said on Thursday there was no damage to its facilities after an incident at its Arizona factory construction site where a waste disposal truck driver was transported to hospital.

Firefighters responded to a reported explosion on Wednesday afternoon at the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company plant in Phoenix, the Arizona Republic reported, citing the local fire department. TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker whose clients include Apple and Nvidia, said in a statement none of its employees or onsite construction workers had reported any related injuries.

"This is an active investigation with no additional details that can be shared at this time," it added. TSMC's Taipei-listed shares pared earlier gains after the news, and were last up around 0.8% on Thursday morning.

TSMC last month agreed to expand

its planned investment by $25 billion to $65 billion and to add a third Arizona fab by 2030. The company will produce the world's most advanced 2 nanometre technology at its second Arizona fab expected to begin production in 2028.

