TSSEZL, Hygenco sign agreement to establish green ammonia and green hydrogen facility in Odisha

Tata Steel and Hygenco signed an MoU to establish a green hydrogen and ammonia project in Odisha's Ganjam district. Hygenco plans to produce 1 million tonnes per annum (1 MnTPA) of green hydrogen and ammonia, with the first phase operational by December 2026. The green ammonia will be exported through the Gopalpur port. TSSEZL's industrial park now has a total committed capacity of 2.6 MnTPA for green hydrogen and ammonia production, making it a hub in India. Hygenco has secured off-take agreements for green hydrogen in India, including a plant in Haryana.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-05-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 23:22 IST
Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Limited (TSSEZL) and HHP Five Private Limited (Hygenco) on Friday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a green hydrogen and green ammonia project at TSSEZL’s Gopalpur Industrial Park (GIP) in Odisha’s Ganjam district.

Under the agreement, Hygenco will acquire land in Ganjam district to establish its green hydrogen, green ammonia, and derivatives unit, according to the agreement.

Hygenco, known for producing low-cost green hydrogen, aims to produce 1 million tonnes per annum (1 MnTPA) from this plant in phases, with the initial phase scheduled for commissioning by December 2026, it said.

Manikanta Naik, managing director of TSSEZL, expressed satisfaction for having Hygenco onboard, noting that the total committed capacity of green hydrogen and green ammonia manufacturing at the industrial park now stands at around 2.6 MnTPA, solidifying it as a green hydrogen and ammonia hub in India.

Amit Bansal, founder and CEO of Hygenco, highlighted their aim to produce the lowest-cost green ammonia for clients and their strategic vision of being a dominant player in the sector worldwide.

The green ammonia produced will be exported through the existing Gopalpur port facility, with the utility corridor, currently under development, expected to enhance logistics and pipeline connectivity for the project.

Hygenco has already secured several long-term off-take agreements for green hydrogen in India, including the country’s first megawatt scale plant in Hisar, Haryana.

TSSEZL had previously signed similar agreements with other manufacturers for setting up green hydrogen and ammonia projects of 1.6 MnTPA at Gopalpur Industrial Park.

