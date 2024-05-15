Left Menu

Rajasthan: 7 more rescued from Kolihan mine after lift collapse; rescue ops underway

Praveen Nayak, Superintendent of Police (SP), Neem Ka Thana, shared the development and said, "10 people have been rescued from the site. In the first slot, 3 people were brought out from the mine, 5 people were rescued in the second slot and 2 more people were brought out in the third slot."

ANI | Updated: 15-05-2024 11:25 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 11:25 IST
Rajasthan: 7 more rescued from Kolihan mine after lift collapse; rescue ops underway
Praveen Nayak, Superintendent of Police (SP), Neem Ka Thana (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Seven more people trapped at the Kolihan mine, after a lift collapsed earlier, have been rescued from the site at the Neem Ka Thana district, informed an official on Wednesday. Three people had been rescued earlier this morning, taking the number of people rescued to 10. Additionally, efforts are currently underway to evacuate the remaining ones.

Praveen Nayak, Superintendent of Police (SP), Neem Ka Thana, shared the development and said, "10 people have been rescued from the site. In the first slot, 3 people were brought out from the mine, 5 people were rescued in the second slot and 2 more people were brought out in the third slot." "10 people have been taken out of the mine so far, 3 have been referred to Jaipur. Efforts are currently underway to evacuate the remaining others," said the official.

Dr Pravin Sharma, Jhunjhunu Government Hospital told ANI earlier in the day, "All the people are safe. Three of them were in serious condition and have been referred to Jaipur. Some people have suffered fractures in their hands and some in their legs. " At least 14 people were trapped after a lift collapsed at the Kolihan mine.

The incident took place at Hindustan Copper Limited's (HCL's) copper mine in the Neem Ka Thana district in the late hours of Tuesday. The lift was carrying a vigilance team from Kolkata as well as mine officials. It is believed to have crashed more than 1,800 feet inside the mine.

The incident took place due to the breaking of the rope supporting the lift. The trapped officials included Chief Vigilance Officer Upendra Pandey, Khetri Copper Complex (KCC) unit head GD Gupta, and Kolihan Mine's Deputy General Manager AK Sharma.

A journalist, Vikas Pareek who had entered the mine as a photographer with the vigilance team was also trapped among the 14 people. Shortly after receiving information about the lift collapse incident, ambulances rushed to the spot and doctors were asked to prepare for any situation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India
4
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024