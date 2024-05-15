Rajasthan: 7 more rescued from Kolihan mine after lift collapse; rescue ops underway

Seven more people trapped at the Kolihan mine, after a lift collapsed earlier, have been rescued from the site at the Neem Ka Thana district, informed an official on Wednesday. Three people had been rescued earlier this morning, taking the number of people rescued to 10. Additionally, efforts are currently underway to evacuate the remaining ones.

Praveen Nayak, Superintendent of Police (SP), Neem Ka Thana, shared the development and said, "10 people have been rescued from the site. In the first slot, 3 people were brought out from the mine, 5 people were rescued in the second slot and 2 more people were brought out in the third slot." "10 people have been taken out of the mine so far, 3 have been referred to Jaipur. Efforts are currently underway to evacuate the remaining others," said the official.

Dr Pravin Sharma, Jhunjhunu Government Hospital told ANI earlier in the day, "All the people are safe. Three of them were in serious condition and have been referred to Jaipur. Some people have suffered fractures in their hands and some in their legs. " At least 14 people were trapped after a lift collapsed at the Kolihan mine.

The incident took place at Hindustan Copper Limited's (HCL's) copper mine in the Neem Ka Thana district in the late hours of Tuesday. The lift was carrying a vigilance team from Kolkata as well as mine officials. It is believed to have crashed more than 1,800 feet inside the mine.

The incident took place due to the breaking of the rope supporting the lift. The trapped officials included Chief Vigilance Officer Upendra Pandey, Khetri Copper Complex (KCC) unit head GD Gupta, and Kolihan Mine's Deputy General Manager AK Sharma.

A journalist, Vikas Pareek who had entered the mine as a photographer with the vigilance team was also trapped among the 14 people. Shortly after receiving information about the lift collapse incident, ambulances rushed to the spot and doctors were asked to prepare for any situation. (ANI)

