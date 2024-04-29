Hydrogen Oman signs two agreements worth $11 bln in Dhofar, state news agency says
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 29-04-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 17:29 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Hydrogen Oman (Hydrom) signs two agreements for projects worth $11 billion in Dhofar province, the state news agency said on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hydrogen
- Oman
- Hydrom
- Dhofar
- Energy
- Projects
- Agreements
- Investment
- Renewable
- Infrastructure
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India adds record 18 GW renewable energy capacity in FY24
"BJP to expand Vande Bharat, bullet train projects": PM Modi
BJP promises to make India energy secure country by 2047
Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy to outline Morocco’s clean energy prospects at IAE 2024
Chile probes for lithium exploration interest, aims for five projects