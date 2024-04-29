Manjha Ban: Animal Welfare Board Advocates Strict Prohibition of Harmful Kite Strings

Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has suggested a complete ban on harmful sharp threads or manjha used for kite flying activities and said only plain cotton thread should be allowed to protect wildlife.

In a statement, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India welcomed the suggestions made by the AWBI and said that it had made an appeal in this regard.

PETA shared a letter written by the AWBI to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Chief Secretaries of all the States/UTs and the Director General of Forest of State/UTs.

As per the letter, the AWBI has requested to make necessary amendments in the notification issued under the Environmental Protection Act, 1986, for the prohibition of all harmful sharp threads or manjha used for kite flying activities.

The board said it had been emphasising on the necessity of banning glass-coated metal, plastic, or other sharp Manjha threads. The ministry had issued a directive in September 2014 to all Chief Secretaries of State/UTs to address the issue of harmful Manjha threads, particularly those made from nylon, glass, or metal, which pose significant threats to wildlife.

Further, the board said that the National Green Tribunal, in its judgment in July 2017, directed all the State Governments and Union Territories to enforce a total ban on manjha threads made up of nylon or any synthetic material, coated with synthetic substances, and non-biodegradable.

''It is kindly requested to amend respective notifications under the Environmental Protection Act, 1986, to put complete prohibition of all harmful sharp threads or Manjha made up of nylon other threads gummed or coated with powder glass (including powder glass or metal coated cotton thread) used for kite flying activities and permit only plain cotton thread for kite flying,'' AWBI said.

PETA said that manja, in all its forms, puts humans, birds, other animals, and the environment at risk.

''We are grateful to the Animal Welfare Board of India for recognizing the dangers posed by cotton kite string reinforced with glass powder or metal and other forms of manja. Birds and other animals, including humans, stand no chance against such deadly weapons,'' said PETA India Senior Advocacy Officer Farhat Ul Ain.

Razor-sharp strings, often reinforced with glass powder or metal, cause injuries and many deaths every year, PETA added.

''Birds' wings and feet are often slashed or even cut off by manja, and because they frequently manage to escape despite their severe wounds, rescuers can't help them, and many of them bleed slowly and painfully to death,'' PETA said, adding that manja also causes injuries and deaths to humans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)