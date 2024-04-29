Left Menu

NHPC, Ocean Sun Collaborate to Innovate India's Solar Energy Landscape

NHPC, India's hydropower giant, has signed an agreement with Ocean Sun of Norway to explore opportunities in the domestic solar sector. The partnership aims to demonstrate Ocean Sun's floating solar technology, using PV panels mounted on hydro-elastic membranes. This partnership aligns with NHPC's commitment to sustainability and renewable energy development.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 20:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned NHPC on Monday said it has signed an agreement with Norway-based Ocean Sun to explore opportunities in the domestic solar sector.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by V R Shrivastava, Executive Director, NHPC and Kristian Tørvold, CEO, Ocean Sun in the presence of May-Elin Stener, Ambassador of Norway to India at the Embassy of Norway, NHPC said in a statement.

''The MoU outlines the mutual intent of the parties to explore key areas of cooperation for demonstration of Ocean Sun's floating solar energy technology based on PV panels, mounted on a hydro-elastic membrane at relevant sites as may be identified by NHPC,'' it said.

NHPC, under the Ministry of Power, is the largest hydropower development organisation in India, with capabilities to undertake all the activities from conceptualisation to commissioning of hydro projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

