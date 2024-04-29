German prosecutors launch probe into Wintershall Dea's sustainability reporting

German prosecutors have initiated an investigation into Wintershall Dea on suspicions that the oil and gas company misrepresented its sustainability reporting. The Frankfurt public prosecutor's office said on Monday it had started the investigation after the Environmental Action Germany organisation (DUH) filed a criminal complaint against Wintershall's board of directors in February for suspected incorrect representation in the company's 2022 management report.

DUH said its own analysis showed suspected violations of reporting obligations by Wintershall Dea of its environmental and climate impacts, adding that legally required components were misrepresented or omitted from the annual report. Wintershall Dea was not immediately available for comment on the investigation. Earlier on Monday, the company said it was aware of DUH's complaint.

"We have seen the DUH press releases (including an alleged criminal complaint at the end of February 2024) and will first examine these allegations, which we believe are unfounded," a company spokesperson said. Britain's Harbour Energy agreed to acquire Wintershall's non-Russian assets in a $11.2 billion deal from parent BASF last December. That deal is due to close in the fourth quarter of 2024.

