Swing accident claims life of eight-year-old boy in South Tripura

A tragic incident claimed the life of an eight-year-old boy in the Chittamara Puran Bazar area of Belonia, South Tripura on Monday, said police. The young child, identified as Satyajit Rudru Pal, died in a swing-related accident at his home around 2 pm on Monday, leaving his family and community in profound grief.

According to family members, Satyajit was playing on a swing made of plastic rope tied to a tree within the family's property shortly before the accident. While swinging, he tragically got entangled and suffered neck strangulation. Before the accident, Satyajit had been spending time with his uncle, playing with a mobile phone, and had abruptly decided to go out and use the swing.

The boy's absence was noticed soon after, and a search led family members to discover him in a twisted position in the swing. Their calls for help attracted the attention of nearby residents who rushed to assist. Despite efforts to rescue Satyajit and rush him to Belonia Hospital, he was declared deceased by the attending physician upon arrival.

The news of Satyajit's sudden and tragic death has shaken the local community, with many expressing their sorrow and extending their condolences to the bereaved family. The local police are aware of the incident, although it appears to be a heartbreaking accident with no foul play suspected. Safety experts often warn of the potential dangers swings and similar play equipment can pose if not used under supervision or if improperly installed. This tragic event serves as a sombre reminder of the importance of ensuring that children's play areas are safe and secure to prevent such incidents in the future.

The family and neighbours are mourning the loss of young Satyajit, whose lively presence had been a source of joy to all who knew him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)