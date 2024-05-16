People of Sikkim made significant contributions to country’s development: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday greeted people of Sikkim on their statehood day, and said they have made significant contributions to the country's development through sustainable lifestyle and hard work.

Sikkim became the 22nd state of India on May 16, 1975.

''Greetings to the people of Sikkim on Statehood Day! Sikkim is blessed with sublime natural beauty manifested by snow-laden peaks, dense forests and waterfalls. ''Preserving their rich cultural heritage, the people of Sikkim have made significant contributions to the country's development through sustainable lifestyle and hard work. May the people and the state continue to prosper and go from strength to strength,'' Murmu said on X.

