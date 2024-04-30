J-K: Schools in Reasi to be shut today due to heavy rainfall

Due to the incessant rains in Jammu and Kashmir, the UT administration has declared a holiday for schools in Reasi on Tuesday, the officials said. "In view of prevailing inclement weather conditions. All the government/private schools and colleges of district Reasi shall remain closed on April 30 as precautionary measures," an order from the Reasi District Magistrate said.

Notably, all schools across Kashmir will remain closed on Tuesday in the wake of incessant rains, flash floods and landslides in several areas. The Kashmir University has postponed exams that were scheduled for Tuesday.

Jammu and Kashmir have been grappling with continuous rainfall that has wreaked havoc in several regions including higher reaches. Natural calamities compelled authorities to carry out rescue operations in affected areas.

Non-stop rains and snowfall have triggered landslides and flash floods in several of Jammu and Kashmir causing damage to public infrastructure and private property. The Srinagar-Jammu national highway was closed on Monday due to landslides at multiple places along the highway. A large number of vehicles are stranded along the Highway.

Meanwhile, Kupwara district in north Kashmir was cut off from the rest of the Valley due to flood waters inundating roads and several villages have also been affected by floods. (ANI)

