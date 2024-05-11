Left Menu

Northern Afghanistan: Death Toll from Flash Floods Surpasses 300, UN Reports

Over 300 Afghans perished in flash floods that ravaged Baghlan province, destroying 1,000 homes. World Food Agency is providing sustenance to survivors, with recent heavy rainfall causing numerous floods in Afghanistan.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-05-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 16:45 IST
The UN food agency says more than 300 Afghans have died in flash floods that also destroyed more than 1,000 houses in the northern province of Baghlan.

The World Food Agency said Saturday it was distributing fortified biscuits to the survivors of one of the many floods that hit Afghanistan over the last few weeks following unusually heavy rainfall.

