Northern Afghanistan: Death Toll from Flash Floods Surpasses 300, UN Reports

The UN food agency says more than 300 Afghans have died in flash floods that also destroyed more than 1,000 houses in the northern province of Baghlan.

The World Food Agency said Saturday it was distributing fortified biscuits to the survivors of one of the many floods that hit Afghanistan over the last few weeks following unusually heavy rainfall.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)