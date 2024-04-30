Left Menu

Five of a family killed in car-lorry collision in Kerala's Kannur

Five members of a family including a child were killed after their car collided with a lorry in Kerala's Kannur on Monday night, police said.

ANI | Updated: 30-04-2024 09:52 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 09:52 IST
Five of a family killed in car-lorry collision in Kerala's Kannur
Visuals from accident spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five members of a family, including a child, were killed after their car collided with a lorry in Kerala's Kannur on Monday night, police said. The deceased were identified as KN Padmakumar (59) resident of Kalichanadukkam, Choorikkatt Sudhakaran (52) resident of Bheemanadi, Ajitha (35), Kozhummal Krishnan (65), and Akash (nine).

According to the police, the accident occurred around 10.15 pm on Monday in the Kannapuram area in Kannur when the family of five was travelling from Thalassery to Kasaragod. The lorry carrying gas cylinders was coming from Karnataka's Mangaluru. The police said that four people in the car died on the spot while the nine-year-old's death was confirmed at the Pariyaram Medical College Hospital later. The lorry driver also sustained injuries in the accident, they added.

As per the police, Sudhakaran and other members of his family were returning home after dropping his son Saurav at a hostel in Kozhikode, who is pursuing CA. The fire department officials and the police reached the spot and took the deceased out of the car. Motor Vehicle Department authorities also arrived at the site.

The police have taken the lorry and the driver into custody. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Priyanka Gandhi targets Modi, Amit Shah over alleged sex scandal accused MP leaving country

Priyanka Gandhi targets Modi, Amit Shah over alleged sex scandal accused MP ...

 India
2
Nestle India to Prioritize Volume Growth: Suresh Narayanan, CMD

Nestle India to Prioritize Volume Growth: Suresh Narayanan, CMD

 Global
3
FDA collects food samples from McDonald's, Theobroma bakery in Noida following consumer 'illness' complaints

FDA collects food samples from McDonald's, Theobroma bakery in Noida followi...

 India
4
Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024