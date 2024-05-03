Tripura CM Manik Saha inspects Agartala GBP Hospital

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday inspected various hospital facilities, including the super speciality block and nephrology department of GBP Hospital in Agartala as it is gearing up to initiate kidney transplant surgeries soon. Saha's visit also included a thorough review of the neurosurgery and nephrology departments and discussions on medication, equipment maintenance, and quality control with doctors and staff.

In a significant stride towards enhancing healthcare facilities, the Government Medical College and Agartala GBP Hospital in the state are gearing up to initiate kidney transplant surgeries. As per the officials, the state-of-the-art infrastructure required for the program, constructed within the speciality block at a cost of Rs 180 crores, is nearing completion, heralding a new era in medical care for residents.

Manik Saha who also holds the portfolio of the health ministry in the state undertook an inspection tour of various hospital facilities, including the super speciality block, nephrology and generic medicine counter, and cardiology department. "This proactive engagement underscores the government's commitment to ensuring robust healthcare services and expanding treatment options for patients," an official statement said.

The upcoming kidney transplant program signifies a monumental advancement in medical capabilities within the region. It promises to offer hope and relief to patients grappling with kidney-related ailments, enabling them to access life-saving treatments closer to home.

"With the infrastructure nearing readiness, authorities are poised to inaugurate the kidney transplant program, marking a milestone achievement in the state's healthcare landscape. The initiative reflects a concerted effort towards fostering comprehensive healthcare solutions and prioritizing the well-being of citizens," the statement added. The community and future patients of GB Pant Hospital are optimistic about these forthcoming enhancements, which are poised to significantly boost the quality of healthcare services provided. (ANI)

