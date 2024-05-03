Hong Kong stocks gain further in longest rally since Jan 2018

Hong Kong stocks rise further on Friday, as market sentiment continued to improve, buoyed by China's stepped-up efforts to boost the economy.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.1% by midday, on track for a ninth consecutive day of gains and on its the longest winning streak since January 2018. Chinese markets are closed for holidays from May 1-3.

China's politburo statement at the end of April "indicates a stronger commitment to a pro-growth and pro-reform policy agenda," said Jason Lui, head of APAC Equity and derivative strategy, BNP Paribas, adding the firm is upgrading their view on the MSCI China index. Meanwhile, UBS says global hedge funds that use an equities long-short strategy are growing increasingly bullish on China, evidenced by the heavy pick-up in their purchases of Hong Kong-listed shares.

** By midday break, Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 1.29% to 6,520.05, while the Hang Seng Index was up 1.14% at 18,413.79. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares rose 0.8% while the IT sector rose 1.6%. The top gainer on the Hang Seng was NetEase Inc, up 4.53%, while the biggest loser was WuXi AppTec Co Ltd , which was down -5.82%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.00% while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.10%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)