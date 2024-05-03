"BJP claims they protect women but alliance candidate Prajwal Revanna... ": CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that "he is a good dramatist" and "just an event manager". "There are winds of change in Uttara Kannada Loksabha Constituency and there is a good opportunity to bring in new change," said CM Siddaramaiah

He was speaking at the Prajadhwani-02 Lok Sabha election campaign programme organized in Kumuta on behalf of his party candidate Anjali Nimbalkar. He also hit out at BJP over the JDS MP Prajwal Revanna who is facing a SIT probe over allegations of sexual abuse.

"BJP claims that they protect women. But what the alliance candidate Prajwal Revanna has done is well known. You gave a ticket to Prajwal Revanna knowing fully well that he is a rapist. The people of the entire state are asking if this is the way to protect girls and rapists. Prime Minister Narendra (Modi) just lies. (PM) Modi has not tried to fulfill any promises and he is not fit to remain in the Prime Minister's chair as he cannot solve the problems," he said The CM said that, "The (previous) BJP government in Karnataka looted for 3 years and 10 months and did nothing for the poor, farmers, backward and minorities".

"I have complete belief that the people should bless our party's candidate this time. This time you have the opportunity to bring in the change," he said "(PM) Modi said that he would double the income of the farmers, they would reduce the price of essentials, and nothing was reduced," he said, adding that, "Congress has never done the job of asking for votes by lying. He called upon the people to support the Congress party which will fulfil its promises".

KPCC President and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, former Governor Margaret Alva, former Ministers R V Deshpande, Ramanath Rai,Minister Mankala Vaidya, Campaign Committee President Vinay Kumar Sorake, MLA Bhimanna Nayak, Satish, former MLAs and local leaders were present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)