Telangana police to conduct further probe into Rohith Vemula death case

On doubts raised by Vemula's family, the Telangana Director General of Police released a statement saying they have decided to investigate the case further.

ANI | Updated: 04-05-2024 08:01 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 08:01 IST
Telangana DGP Ravi Gupta (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Director General of Police said on Friday that they have decided to conduct further investigations into the January 2016 death of University of Hyderabad PhD scholar Rohith Vemula, days after the state police filed a closure report in their investigation into the matter. On doubts raised by Vemula's family, the Telangana Director General of Police released a statement saying they have decided to investigate the case further.

"As some doubts have been expressed by the mother and others of the deceased, Rohit Vemula, on the investigation conducted, it has been decided to conduct further investigation into the case. A petition will be filed in the court concerned requesting the Hon'ble Magistrate to permit further investigation into the case," the DGP's statement said. In a statement on Friday, DGP Ravi Gupta said the final report in the case was prepared in 2018 and that it was officially submitted in the jurisdictional court on March 21, 2024.

"It is to state that the investigation officer in the case was Asst. Commissioner of Police, Madhapur and the final closure report in the case was prepared last year i.e. before November 2023 itself, based on the investigation conducted," he added. Vemula, a PhD scholar at the Hyderabad Central University, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a hostel room on January 17, 2016. He was allegedly upset over disciplinary actions that were taken against him by the university. (ANI)

