Andhra Pradesh: Six arrested for duping people with fake gold and currency in Visakhapatnam

The Visakhapatnam police have busted a group involved in cheating people by pledging fake or duplicate gold and currency, with the arrest of five people in connection with the fraud, officials said on Friday. The accused who have been arrested were identified as Gorla Hemachandra Rao (34), Kunnuku Hemanthkumar (29), M Subbareddy (28), Danala Srinivas (34) and Janna Sunil (27), all the residents of Vizianagaram, Assistant Commissioner of Police of Pothinamallayya Palem Sunil said.

According to the police officials, they also apprehended one more person, namely Somesh. "Upon receiving a tip from the Task Force, the police caught the gang members who were involved in cheating people with fake gold and currency on Thursday at Anandapuram. The gang reportedly targeted those hoping to make a fortune in a short period of time," he said.

The ACP further said that the accused planned to dupe people by urging them to pay a certain amount of money to the gang, promising to give them an even higher amount in return. "The six individuals left the city in one car and two two-wheelers. Along with them, they carried fake cash, gold biscuits, coins, and a chemical that would be useful in making fake cash notes. Together, the individuals planned to dupe people by urging them to pay a certain amount of money to the gang, promising to give them an even higher amount in return. For instance, an individual would be lured with the promise of Rs 10 lakh in return for a comparatively small payment of Rs 2 lakh from the victim," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)