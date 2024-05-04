Left Menu

Ensure Fire Safety and Water Security: Directives Issued in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur District

Hamirpur authorities plan for potential summer emergencies, including fire, water shortages, and disease outbreaks. The deputy commissioner emphasizes preparation, involving departments responsible for water, fire, agriculture, health, and more. Residents near forests are held responsible for fire prevention and suppression. Monitoring of drinking water sources and quality control are prioritized.

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 04-05-2024 10:40 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 10:40 IST
Ensure Fire Safety and Water Security: Directives Issued in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur District
  • Country:
  • India

The deputy commissioner of Hamirpur district in Himachal Pradesh has directed officials to make arrangements for dealing with incidents of fire, water shortage, drought conditions, water-borne diseases and other problems in the ongoing summer season.

Presiding over a review meeting on Friday evening, DC Amarjit Singh, who is also the chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), said the weather conditions in Hamirpur are normal so far, but arrangements should be made in advance in case the heat increases and there is no rain, officials said on Saturday.

Singh asked officials of the jal shakti, fire, agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, forest, health and other departments to make elaborate arrangements at the department level.

He said a notification has been issued for making those living near forests accountable for fire incidents in their vicinity. They have also been told to help authorities put off the fires.

The DC directed the jal shakti department officials to keep an eye on the sources of the drinking water schemes and the quality of the water. He said the jal shakti and health departments should regularly conduct sample-testing and chlorination of water.

Singh said the forest and fire departments should coordinate with each other to prevent incidents of forest fire and also involve the locals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months before diagnosis -paper; Novo Nordisk trims price for blockbuster obesity drug as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months b...

 Global
2
HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Pervasive Wireless Mobility as-a-Service'

HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Perv...

 India
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wild week

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wi...

 Global
4
Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024