Allegations against West Bengal Governor: Raj Bhawan staff members summoned by police fail to appear

The Special Enquiry Team (SET) of Kolkata Police on Saturday summoned three Raj Bhawan personnel regarding molestation allegations against West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, but none of the personnel appeared for questioning, sources said. West Bengal Police have formed this team to probe molestation allegations against Governor CV Ananda Bose, levelled by a woman employee at Raj Bhawan. The team has also asked Raj Bhawan to share the CCTV footage.

Despite the requests, none of the Raj Bhawan personnel appeared for questioning, and the police did not receive the requested CCTV footage. The police will issue another summons for their appearance on May 6, as per the source. "Hare Street PS had requested 3 Raj Bhawan personnel to come over to the PS this afternoon, to facilitate the enquiry (4th was from KP - who attended). CCTV footage was also asked for. None from Raj Bhawan turned up for enquiry. CCTV footage is yet to be received. We will request again on Monday (6 May)--no other enquiry plan till then," police sources said.

An employee at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Thursday alleged that she was sexually harassed by Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose. The woman approached the Hare Street police in Kolkata and lodged a complaint against the Bengal Governor. Following allegations, the Bengal Governor issued a statement on Thursday banning the entry of the police and Minister of State for Finance Chandrima Bhattacharya into the Raj Bhavan premises of Kolkata, Darjeeling, and Barrackpore for "defamation and anti-constitutional media statements."

"For defamation and anti-constitutional media statements against Governor, a junior gubernatorial appointee, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Department of Finance has been banned entry into the Raj Bhavan premises of Kolkata, Darjeeling and Barrackpore," the order said. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has come out strongly against Governor CV Ananda Bose over the molestation allegations against him and said that a person facing such allegations against himself doesn't have the right to talk on the Sandeshkhali issue.

She also asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn't speak on the issue, even though he is present in the state. "The Governor misbehaved with a young girl. You conveyed to me yesterday why my minister is talking about this? I want to make it clear, that there is not one, I have received thousands of such cases, but I didn't speak then. But, yesterday's incident was heart-wrenching for me," she told reporters on Friday. (ANI)

