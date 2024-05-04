Curbing drugs, cybercrimes among new Himachal DGP's priorities

The newly appointed director general of police of Himachal Pradesh listed his priorities as state police chief: Putting a curb on the drug menace and cyber-crime. DGP mentioned road accidents as another challenge. But he said that accidents have gone down in the past year.

Dr Atul Verma, a 1991-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, was appointed the new DGP of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. Verma was serving as the director general (CID). Speaking to ANI the new DGP said, "I don't take it as a challenge it's an opportunity for me, Himachal Pradesh is a peaceful state. We have drug cases increasing, and cybercrime is also increasing. However, the number of road accident cases has reduced in the state. We shall focus on it we shall try for better infrastructure for jawans."

"I wouldn't be able to share with you the exact figure but the cases, catches, arrests and all these have increased rapidly. It has two aspects you can take as an achievement but at the same time, consumption has increased. The cyber-crime cases have increased exponentially as the use of interest has also increased. We registered 60,000 complaints in one year last year.," Said DGP. On being asked about elections and the huge tourist influx expected in the state he said that additional force will be used.

"The deployment for elections and tourism will be as per our resources, our force is outstate these days for elections in other states. We shall use paramilitary and force from other states for elections, we are constantly in touch with MHA and Home Ministry. We shall also deal with the tourist inflow whatever stretch would be there. As soon as the tourist traffic increases we shall deal with it accordingly The extra force would be increased," Said Atul Verma. The president of India, Droupadi Murmu has started her five-day visit to Himachal Pradesh, she will be here in Shimla till the 8th of May. She will also visit Dharamshala on May 6th, stating security reasons refusing to share the details of the President's Visit the DGP said that adequate security arrangements have been made in the State.

"We have provided adequate security to the visit of the President and we have balanced so that fewer problems are created for public and security is also provided to the president.,"added Verma. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)