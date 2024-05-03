Romania’s regulatory infrastructure for nuclear safety and security strengthened by five-year project

Romania’s regulatory infrastructure for nuclear safety and security has been strengthened by a five-year project that was completed last week.

Funded by the Norway Grants and supported by the IAEA, the Enhancement of Nuclear Safety, Security and Emergency Preparedness in Romania (NORROM) project stands as a testament to international cooperation to improve nuclear safety and security. The closing conference of the project took place on 25 April in Bucharest and highlighted the collaborative effort to enhance nuclear safety and security in Romania and worldwide.

Through its five-year lifespan, the project completed 138 activities, 83 of which were organized and supported by the IAEA. These activities were designed to review and develop regulations, guidelines, computer security inspection guides, procedures, and training materials. Additionally, through the NORROM project, the Romanian National Commission for Nuclear Activities Control (CNCAN) was able to establish a new emergency information and training centre.

“The project demonstrated clear evidence of Romania’s commitment to follow the international standards for safety and security guidance,” said Kirsi Alm-Lytz, head of the IAEA Regulatory Activities Section. “Romania’s dedication to continuous improvement and upholding the high standards of nuclear safety and security is also confirmed by their willingness to host IAEA peer review and advisory services, notably the Integrated Regulatory Review Service (IRRS), the Operational Safety Review Team (OSART), the Safe Aspects of Long Term Operation (SALTO), the Emergency Preparedness Review Service (EPREV) and the International Physical Protection Advisory Service (IPPAS),” she added.

This project was a partnership between the Norwegian Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (DSA) and CNCAN, and supported by the IAEA with a purpose of further enhancing nuclear safety and security, including emergency preparedness and response. This enables the country to be prepared and ready to prevent accidents or detect and respond to malicious acts involving nuclear and other radioactive material and associated facilities and threats of nuclear terrorism.

“The cooperation with the IAEA has been crucial for the successful implementation of the project in Romania. A strong multilateral cooperation on nuclear safety and security is more important than ever. I hope that we can continue our good cooperation,” reflected Ingar Amundsen, Head of the International Nuclear Safety and Security Section at DSA.

Through the NORROM project, the IAEA connected CNCAN with international experts for technical exchange, guidance and collaboration for training, exercises and the development of regulatory documents.

“The results achieved during this project add another brick to the foundation of Romania's regulatory infrastructure for nuclear safety, security and emergency preparedness and response,” said Cantemir Ciurea-Ercau, President of CNCAN.