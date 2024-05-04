GT outclass RCB with dominant display on IPL debut
Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 152 runs, losing six wickets in 13.4 overs. Kohli, du Plessis, and Rajat Patidar contributed significantly, while Little topped the bowling charts with four wickets.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-05-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 23:05 IST
Bengaluru: Virat Kohli c Saha b Noor Ahmad 42 Faf du Plessis c Shahrukh Khan b Little 64 Will Jacks c Shahrukh Khan b Noor Ahmad 1 Rajat Patidar c Miller b Little 2 Glenn Maxwell c Miller b Little 4 Cameron Green c Shahrukh Khan b Little 1 Dinesh Karthik not out 21 Swapnil Singh not out 15 Extras: (LB-1, W-1) 2 Total: (For 6 wickets in 13.4 overs) 152 Fall of wickets: 1-92, 2-99, 3-103, 4-107, 5-111, 6-117 Bowling: Mohit Sharma 2-0-32-0, Josh Little 4-0-45-4, Manav Suthar 2-0-26-0, Noor Ahmad 4 -0-23-2, Rashid Khan 1.4-0-25-0.
