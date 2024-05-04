GT outclass RCB with dominant display on IPL debut

Bengaluru: Virat Kohli c Saha b Noor Ahmad 42 Faf du Plessis c Shahrukh Khan b Little 64 Will Jacks c Shahrukh Khan b Noor Ahmad 1 Rajat Patidar c Miller b Little 2 Glenn Maxwell c Miller b Little 4 Cameron Green c Shahrukh Khan b Little 1 Dinesh Karthik not out 21 Swapnil Singh not out 15 Extras: (LB-1, W-1) 2 Total: (For 6 wickets in 13.4 overs) 152 Fall of wickets: 1-92, 2-99, 3-103, 4-107, 5-111, 6-117 Bowling: Mohit Sharma 2-0-32-0, Josh Little 4-0-45-4, Manav Suthar 2-0-26-0, Noor Ahmad 4 -0-23-2, Rashid Khan 1.4-0-25-0.

