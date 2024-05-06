Left Menu

"BJP will win Indore LS seat with a huge majority": MP Dy CM Jagdish Devda

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda said that he held discussions with all BJP MLAs who come under the Indore Lok Sabha constituency to ensure maximum voting and increase the voting percentage.

ANI | Updated: 06-05-2024 06:49 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 06:49 IST
"BJP will win Indore LS seat with a huge majority": MP Dy CM Jagdish Devda
Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda said that he held discussions with all BJP MLAs who come under the Indore Lok Sabha constituency to ensure maximum voting and increase the voting percentage. "Discussions have been held with all the MLAs to ensure maximum voting and increase the voting percentage. We will win the Indore seat with a huge majority," Devda told ANI on Sunday.

Indore constituency made headlines recently when Congress candidate Akshay Kanti Bam joined the BJP on the last day of withdrawal of nomination Ejected from the contest, the Congress has appealed to voters to hit the 'None of the Above' (NOTA) option on May 13, the date for election in the parliamentary constituency.

The sitting MP, Shankar Lalwani, is BJP's candidate from Indore. The Indore constituency in Madhya Pradesh will go to polls on May 13 in the fourth phase of the general elections. After the withdrawal of nominations, 14 candidates, including nine independents, are in the fray in Indore.

Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh are being conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling was held on April 19 and the second phase was concluded on April 26.The next two phases will be conducted on May 7 and May 13. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass Adoption Key

Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass A...

 Australia
2
Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Prajwal Revanna

Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Pr...

 India
3
Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reveals

Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reve...

 India
4
Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024