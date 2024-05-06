Left Menu

Shiv Sena (UBT) Nashik district chief Vijay Karanjkar joins Shinde Sena

In a setback for Shiv Sena (UBT), its Nashik district chief Vijay Karanjkar joined the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

ANI | Updated: 06-05-2024 07:16 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 07:16 IST
In a setback for Shiv Sena (UBT), its Nashik district chief Vijay Karanjkar joined the Shiv Sena (Ek Nath Shinder) in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. According to reports, Vijay Karanjkar was denied a ticket by the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, and he jumped ships with the Shinde Sena faction.

Karanjkar joined Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) a day before the third phase of polling for Lok Sabha elections. Shinde Sena has renominated sitting MP Hemant Godse from Nasik. The last date to withdraw the nominations is May 6.

Nashik will go to the polls on May 20 in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls. Meanwhile, polling for the third phase is scheduled to be held on May 7.

In Maharashtra, seats that will go under polling on May 7 include, Baramati, Raigad, Osmanabad, Latur, Solapur, Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur and Hatkanangale. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

